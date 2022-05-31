Capital One's 'The Match 6': Odds, Prop Bets and Purse Info for Golf Event

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL season is still more than three months away, so football players have some free time before reporting to training camp later this summer. Some may be opting to spend that down time on the golf course, and four quarterbacks in particular will soon be putting their skills to the test.

Capital One's The Match is returning Wednesday at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, and this time, there are no professional golfers taking part in the charity event, which is a change from the previous five editions. Instead, the two teams will be composed of NFL signal-callers.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who have both participated in the event before, are teaming up to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, a pair of first-timers for the series. It's not yet known how much the charity purse will be for the competition, but Capital One's The Match has raised a lot of money previously.

Here are the odds for the showdown of quarterback duos set to take place this week.

Odds to Win Capital One's The Match 6

Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers: -165 (bet $165 to win $100)

Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen: +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Prop Bets

There's a good chance Rodgers and Brady are going to win this week, which is why they're strong favorites to do so. If you want some bigger winnings from betting on the event, then it could be smart to place some prop bets, mostly ones that involve the veteran QBs having success.

Rodgers is the best golfer of the four, and he should help his team get off to a strong start. So it could be wise to pick some props that involve the Green Bay Packers star and Brady doing well on the early holes.

The odds of them taking the first lead are at -140, while the line for them being the first team to go up by two points is at -165. Both should be safe bets, as they're likely to pull ahead during the middle holes of the 12-hole match-play contest.

Some of the props that give the highest payouts are for predicting which team will win a particular hole. The line for Rodgers and Brady winning the first is +200, while the line for them winning the second is at +170. So there's some big money to be made there.

Another good prop bet is picking Brady and Rodgers to be ahead after three holes, as the line for that is at -130. If Rodgers plays up to his potential and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star makes some solid shots, it's hard to imagine Mahomes and Allen will hang with them, even that early in the competition.

It's too risky to place bets on any of the props involving the quarterbacks shooting an eagle or making a hole-in-one. Even though Wynn Golf Club is a par-70 course, there is a lot of water surrounding the holes. These aren't professional golfers, so they're not going to play as well as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau did on this course at The Match 5.

However, if you want to take a chance on a Mahomes/Allen prop, perhaps consider betting on them to have the most par-3 winners (+100). It's possible they'll fare better on the shorter holes, and while that won't be enough for them to win the event, they could use their short games to accumulate some points.

Unlike pro golfers, these quarterbacks don't have a long track record on the greens. So there's a risk associated with making any of these prop bets. Mahomes and/or Allen could play better than their handicaps, while Rodgers and/or Brady could underperform.

Still, it should be fun and entertaining to watch. And as the event begins to unfold, maybe some smart live bets will emerge, given that we'll have seen how the NFL stars have played on the early holes by then.

