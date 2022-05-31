Top Free-Agent Landing Spots for Flames Forward Johnny Gaudreau

0 of 5

Johnny Gaudreau may be feeling torn.

Though he's surely happy about cashing in this summer as one of the NHL's top free agents, there's little doubt he and his Calgary Flames teammates expected a few more playoff games.

The top-seeded Flames were bounced in the Pacific Division final by the provincial rival Edmonton Oilers, leaving the team to wonder what could have been and Gaudreau to ponder what he'll do once the six-year, $40.5 million deal he signed in 2016 runs out at the end of June.

The 28-year-old New Jersey native picked the absolute best time to have his best season, an 82-game run in which he recorded career highs in goals (40) and assists (75), finished tied for second in leaguewide scoring and helped Calgary finish with the second-highest point total in its history.

He'll certainly earn elite money no matter where he winds up—whether he prioritizes Stanley Cup contention, a return to his roots or the biggest truckload of cash.

The B/R hockey team considered those options while compiling the best destinations for Gaudreau, looking at salary-cap room and prospects for winning alongside other factors that could come into play.

