College Baseball Regional 2022: Bracket, Schedule and Hosts

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The first details of the NCAA baseball tournament bracket were released on Sunday night.

The 16 sites for the regional round were announced as conference tournament play across the nation started to wind down.

The Tennessee Volunteers, who have been the best team in the country all season, headlined the list of host teams for the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament.

Four ACC and SEC programs earned hosting privileges. The Big 12 and Pac-12 were the other conferences to earn multiple host sites.

The entire bracket will be released on Monday afternoon. The release will include the seeding order and bracketing of the top 16 seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Regional weekend takes place from June 3-6. Four teams are assigned to each region. The 16 winners from the double-elimination format move on to super regional weekend.

Regional Hosts

Tennessee

Virginia Tech

Stanford

Oregon State

Texas A&M

Miami (FL)

Louisville

Oklahoma State

Maryland

Southern Miss

East Carolina

Auburn

Texas

Florida

North Carolina

Georgia Southern

The 16 regional host sites were announced on Sunday, but the order of the top seeds was not.

It is widely expected that the Tennessee Volunteers will be the No. 1 overall seed when the full field of 64 is released on Monday.

The Vols own a 53-7 record and swept the SEC regular season and tournament championships.

Tennessee should be drawn with some of the weaker No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the regional round because of its expected top seeding.

Tony Vitello's team should be drawn alongside the No. 16 seed and the three teams in its regional.

The NCAA baseball tournament bracket operates just like other knockout competitions, where No. 1 faces No. 16, No. 2 takes on No. 15 and so on.

If a non-national seed upsets the national seed in the regional round, they will go on to face the team that advances from that side of the bracket.

For that reason, the super regional sites do no get released until the end of the regional weekend. The expectation is for most of the top national seeds to host super regionals if they advance.

The Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies joined Tennessee as regional hosts from the SEC.

The SEC is traditionally the toughest conference in college baseball and it should have the most representatives in the field of 64.

Tennessee and Florida are repeat regional hosts from last season. The East Carolina Pirates, Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinal also fit into that category.

Texas and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are the Big 12 hosts. The Oregon State Beavers join Stanford as Pac-12 hosts. The ACC has four host teams, led by the Miami Hurricanes, who have the second-most regional hosting opportunities in tournament history behind Texas.

Eight conferences have host teams for the regional round. The American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt each have one from the mid-major ranks.