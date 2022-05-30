Bears' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A new era is underway for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise's leaders have been hard at work this offseason trying to improve the team's roster.

New general manager Ryan Poles has been busy making moves, and first-year head coach Matt Eberflus will look to lead the Bears to success on the field in 2022.

After going 6-11 last season, Chicago will seek better results this year. But it could take some time for the team to get back to being a playoff contender, as it's still in the process of building a roster that can stack up with others in the NFC.

With so many youngsters and less proven players on both sides of the ball, Chicago should have plenty of starting jobs and playing time up for grabs during training camp and the preseason. So it will need to figure out who's most deserving of various open roles on the team.

Here's a look at some key position battles the Bears will have heading into the 2022 season.