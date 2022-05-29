Indy 500 2022: Odds, Storylines to Watch in Starting Grid on Today's Schedule

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the past 11 years, the Indianapolis 500 has been won by 10 different drivers. Will another unique car end up racing to victory in 2022? Or could one of these recent winners find themselves again drinking milk in Victory Lane?

We'll find out Sunday, as that's when the 106th edition of the prestigious race is set to take place. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET. NBC coverage of the event will start at 11 a.m. ET.

Scott Dixon is on the pole for this year's race and will be joined on the front row by Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay. The only driver who has won the Indy 500 multiple times over the past decade is Takuma Sato (2017 and 2020), and he'll be starting in 10th.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's Indianapolis 500.