NASCAR at Charlotte 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series' ultimate test of endurance finishes off one of the best days in motorsports.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway tests a driver's endurance over 600 miles, and it forces them to compete in different elements. The race begins with the sun up in North Carolina and concludes under the lights.

Kyle Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 on his way to the Cup Series title in 2021. He became the fifth different driver in five years to capture the checkered flag after the 600-mile race.

Only two current drivers have multiple wins on Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte. Kevin Harvick won in 2011 and 2013, while Martin Truex Jr. took first in 2016 and 2019.

Larson will try to add his name to that duo as well as the list of multiple winners that includes Jimmie Johnson, Darrell Waltrip, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt.

Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates should be viewed as the favored drivers at Charlotte. The four teammates all finished inside the top five 12 months ago.