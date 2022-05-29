Ranking the 5 Best Opponents for Gervonta Davis After Win vs. Rolando Romero

0 of 5

It's a good time to be Gervonta Davis.

Though his claims of lightweight championship supremacy are dubious at best thanks to sanctioning body nonsense, there's no mistaking the 27-year-old Baltimore native is at or near his career apex.

He handled brash rival Rolando Romero in six rounds atop a four-bout Showtime pay-per-view production from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night and set himself up for a stretch he'll enter as a promotional free agent flush with opportunities against high-profile opponents.

And the B/R combat sports team was happy to compile a list of the ones it'd be best for him to consider.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a take or two of your own in the comments section.