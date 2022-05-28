Batista's 8 Best Matches, Moments That Made Him a WWE Icon

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Before breaking into Hollywood and achieving incredible success on the silver screen, Batista first tasted superstardom in WWE. It was there that he won multiple world championships, headlined WrestleMania and had one of the best buildups in company history.

His story is unique. As someone with virtually no prior wrestling experience upon his arrival in WWE, there was no guarantee he'd make it out of developmental.

His natural talent likely would have taken him far regardless, but it was his time in the Triple H-led faction Evolution that truly cemented his status as a star on the rise. After turning on Triple H in early 2005, he instantly skyrocketed to the main event scene and never looked back.

In the years that followed, Batista became an important pillar of the WWE product, specifically on SmackDown. His early battles with Booker T and The Undertaker proved he could hang with the elite, and his later encounters with John Cena and Randy Orton solidified his spot toward the top of the card.

In light of the 20-year anniversary of The Animal's WWE debut that passed on May 9, let's look back at the defining matches and moments that made him an icon.