Indy 500 Lineup 2022: Starting Grid and Breakdown of Sunday's Thrilling Event

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 33-car field at the Indianapolis 500 will be led to the green flag by one of the most successful open-wheel racing drivers.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon secured the pole position for Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dixon will be joined by Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay on the three-car front row. All of those drivers are trying to keep alive a winning streak by foreign drivers at the Indy 500.

There have been five international winners in the last five years at Indy. Takuma Sato won twice in 2017 and 2020. Helio Castroneves won last year's event.

Castroneves starts deep in the field on Row 9 alongside Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin.

Herta is one of the sport's young drivers looking to make an impact on the most notable race on the IndyCar Series calendar.

Palou, VeeKay and Pato O'Ward will also try to usher in a younger era of winners at Indy. The last five Indy 500 champions were in their 30s or 40s.