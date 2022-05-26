Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 26

0 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

On the road to Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary, the seemingly unbeatable Masha Slamovich found herself confronted by her toughest challenge to date, former Knockouts tag team champion Havok.

The battle between dominant forces was just one intriguing showdown Thursday night on a card that also featured a dream match of sorts between Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley, as well as a throwback to the early days of Impact as familiar foes Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian rekindled their rivalry.

A huge six-man tag team main event pitting world champion Josh Alexander and tag team champions The Briscoes against Violent By Design's Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner rounded out one of the most stacked episodes in a long time.

What went down and how did it affect the build to Slammiversary on June 19?

Find out with this recap of the May 26 broadcast.