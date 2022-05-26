76ers' 2022 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 3

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have a pathway to championship contention simply by way of rostering perennial MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Having said that, this window won't stay open forever.

So, Philly's failure to advance beyond the postseason's second round must be corrected sooner than later. The 2022 NBA offseason is the perfect time to address that issue.

The Sixers could have a busy summer, as there are different avenues to significant cap space or blockbuster trades. However, we won't assume that financial flexibility is coming here and instead will identify potential targets for the taxpayer's mid-level exception.