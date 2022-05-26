Buying or Selling MLB's Hottest Starts to the 2022 Season

0 of 7

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

No more "small sample size" excuses.

We've watched enough baseball and observed enough statistical trends throughout the first quarter of the season to make certain declarations.

In essence, we know which teams are really good and which ones are bad. The All-Star players have mostly revealed themselves, and we're firmly planted in the season's developing storylines.

So we're playing a fun game of "buy or sell" to determine what's real and what's fake from the players and teams off to the hottest starts.

To read about whether struggling teams will turn it round, click here.