The Best MLB Defender at Every Position for the 2021 Season

Joe Puetz/Associated Press

It's refreshing this season not to worry about statistical anomalies in baseball.

There had never been a 60-game season in the history of MLB, so it was difficult to know what to make of the performances.

With the game closer to being back to normal, we can safely evaluate the best defenders in the league.

We start the list with a couple of older players who are still showing the younger ones how to field their position.