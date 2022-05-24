MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox Climb 12 Spots, Dodgers Make Case to Be No. 1 Again

2 of 10

25. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-24)



Previous Rank: 21



The Pirates played better than expected to begin the season, but they have started to slide steadily down the rankings, and they drop again this week following series losses to the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. Entering play on Monday, the offense had scored more than four runs just four times in the month of May while posting a 7-12 record and a staggering minus-50 run differential.

24. Chicago Cubs (17-24)



Previous Rank: 25



The Cubs have struggled to develop homegrown pitching over the past decade-plus, so it's been a promising sign to see Keegan Thompson, Justin Steele, Scott Effross and Brandon Hughes all throw the ball well in the early going this year. The North Siders snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday, with Thompson picking up the win with three innings of work in relief of Wade Miley.

23. Baltimore Orioles (18-25)



Previous Rank: 23



The Adley Rutschman era in Baltimore officially began on Saturday when he went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk, hitting sixth and starting behind the plate. The 24-year-old hit .309/.427/.515 with eight extra-base hits in 19 games in the minors after recovering from a right triceps injury he suffered during spring training, and he has all the tools to be the future face of the franchise. The O's had three walk-off wins last week and took two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

22. Seattle Mariners (18-25)



Previous Rank: 19



The Mariners went 1-6 last week, including a four-game series sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, and in the process, they fell to 6-15 with a minus-42 run differential this month. Slugger Kyle Lewis hit .312/.415/.629 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 10 games at Triple-A on a rehab assignment, and he is poised to be a major addition to a Seattle team with a clear hole to fill in the outfield.

21. Cleveland Guardians (18-20)



Previous Rank: 16



The Guardians improved to 15-14 with a win over the Chicago White Sox on May 9, but they have been unable to climb back above the .500 mark since, and they fall out of the top 20 after going 1-3 during an abridged week. The starting rotation ranks 22nd in the majors with a 4.30 ERA, and that was expected to be the strength of the team.