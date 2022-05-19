Mets' Max Scherzer Diagnosed with Oblique Injury; Severity, Return Timeline Unknown

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer was reportedly diagnosed with an oblique injury after leaving Wednesday night's start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the update Thursday but noted the ace's potential return timetable wasn't immediately known.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.