    Mets' Max Scherzer Diagnosed with Oblique Injury; Severity, Return Timeline Unknown

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2022

    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer was reportedly diagnosed with an oblique injury after leaving Wednesday night's start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the update Thursday but noted the ace's potential return timetable wasn't immediately known.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

