2022 NBA Mock Draft: How 3 Trades Could Shake Up the Lottery

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

21. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp, SF, G League Ignite

Beauchamp's offense needs work and could always be capped by his limited explosion. Still, he's a tone-setter on defense, and the Nuggets need more of those players. Plus, he is clever off the ball, which is a necessity for anyone sharing the floor with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz): Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

The Grizzlies are deep enough to swing big for upside—like using last year's No. 10 pick on Ziaire Williams—and Hardy has plenty to offer as an effortless isolation scorer with a deep arsenal of moves. He was seen as a top-five prospect in this class just last summer.

23. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers): Mark Williams, C, Duke

If the Nets keep this pick—they can defer and get Philly's 2023 first-rounder instead—they might race to the podium if Williams is still on the board. Bolstered by athleticism and a towering 9'9" standing reach, he could be an impact rim-runner right away.

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee

The Bucks are light on playmakers and could use Chandler to fill that void. He is undersized at 6'0" but compensates to some degree with length and athleticism. He has a slick handle, limits his mistakes and boasts pull-up shooting range beyond the arc.

TRADE at 25. Charlotte Hornets (via Spurs): Wendell Moore Jr., SG, Duke



Charlotte should base every decision on how it impacts LaMelo Ball. Drafting Moore would give Ball both a lights-out long-range shooter and a secondary playmaker to help ease his offensive burden.

26. Dallas Mavericks: Nikola Jovic, SF, Mega Mozzart

The 6'10" Jovic grew up playing guard, and it shows in his skills. He can shoot, handle and create, which could be a strong enough package for the Mavs to overlook his athletic limitations.

27. Miami Heat: Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame

Wesley needs more development, but he couldn't land in a better place to find it than Miami. If the Heat sprinkle their player-development dust on him, he could help unclog their half-court attack with off-the-dribble separation, three-level scoring and on-target passing.

28. Golden State Warriors: Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga

The Dubs could use more depth behind Stephen Curry, and Nembhard has the IQ and ability to walk into a reserve role. This past season, he splashed 38.3 percent of his threes and more than tripled his 1.9 turnovers with 5.8 assists.

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

The Grizzlies could be in the market for a Steven Adams replacement sometime soon, and Kessler could look good in the interior enforcer role. The 7'1", 245-pounder shot 60.8 percent from the field and averaged an absurd 4.6 blocks in 25.6 minutes this past season.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns): Kendall Brown, SF, Baylor

Brown is one of the most explosive athletes in this draft. The Thunder have enough time to see what else he can become with the right amount of seasoning.

Statistics courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.