Dolphins' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comes into the 2022 NFL season with more pressure on him than in any other year.

Tagovailoa has the potential to put up the best statistical season of his career with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle supporting him in the passing game.

Tagovailoa became an intriguing fantasy football prospect once Hill was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Hill's acquisition helped Tagovailoa's fantasy value, it may have hurt Waddle's stature just a bit because there will be a split of targets between the two players.

Hill and Waddle are still worth adding in the first few rounds in any type of fantasy draft, but there will be games in which one outperforms the other.

Chase Edmonds was Miami's other primary addition at the offensive skill positions. He is expected to shoulder the load out of the backfield after splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals last season.