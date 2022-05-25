Dolphins' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesMay 25, 2022
Dolphins' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comes into the 2022 NFL season with more pressure on him than in any other year.
Tagovailoa has the potential to put up the best statistical season of his career with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle supporting him in the passing game.
Tagovailoa became an intriguing fantasy football prospect once Hill was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Hill's acquisition helped Tagovailoa's fantasy value, it may have hurt Waddle's stature just a bit because there will be a split of targets between the two players.
Hill and Waddle are still worth adding in the first few rounds in any type of fantasy draft, but there will be games in which one outperforms the other.
Chase Edmonds was Miami's other primary addition at the offensive skill positions. He is expected to shoulder the load out of the backfield after splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals last season.
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa has the most upside of any fantasy football quarterback going into the 2022 NFL season.
Miami did everything it could in the offseason to surround Tagovailoa with as many weapons as possible.
Tagovailoa has two top-tier wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, a young star at tight end in Mike Gesicki and a reloaded running back room to work with.
All of the additions should result in an increase in all statistics from the left-handed quarterback in his third year as the starter.
Tagovailoa has 27 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in two seasons. The touchdown total is far from good enough to be a top-tier fantasy quarterback.
The primary risk that comes with Tagovailoa is his health. He started nine games in 2020 and 12 contests in 2021.
As long as he stays healthy, the Alabama product has a remarkably high ceiling because of who he has to throw to.
The Dolphins may not go on to win the AFC East, but they can at least be exciting to watch and put up a ton of impressive numbers.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle
Miami's overall value as a team rose with the addition of Tyreek Hill.
However, the fantasy standing of Hill and his new teammate Jaylen Waddle likely dropped a bit compared to last season.
Both players were the primary targets in their respective offenses in 2021, and now they have to share them inside an offense with a quarterback that comes with some questions.
There is a chance Tagovailoa does not take advantage of the situation and there are production dips out of both Hill and Waddle.
The best-case scenario is that the Dolphins utilize both No. 1 wide receivers and they both put up eye-popping totals in the receiving categories.
The big plays will be there for Hill and Waddle, but there will be extra competition for red-zone targets since Mike Gesicki is back in the fold.
Gesicki had 780 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season. He brings a much different skill set to short-yardage and red-zone situations with his size.
Hill and Waddle will have big games in 2022, but they may not have more of a fantasy impact because of the shared production.
Chase Edmonds
Chase Edmonds' potential impact on the Miami offense has not been mentioned as much as Hill's.
The former Arizona Cardinals running back is the new No. 1 in the Miami backfield, and he should provide some much-needed stability to the position.
Miami had three different players run for three touchdowns in 2021, and it had zero players go over the 650-yard mark on the ground.
Edmonds earned 592 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a split rushing attack alongside James Conner in Arizona.
Edmonds increased his rushing yard total in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, and he increased his output in the passing game in the last two years. The free-agent acquisition totaled 713 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021.
The production balance will likely shift more toward rushing yards in 2022 for Edmonds because of all the passing options Tagovailoa has to work with.
The only concern surrounding Edmonds is that he may get lost in the shuffle when it comes to red-zone production since the Dolphins also have Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin.
The hope is for Edmonds to overcome a potential platoon and be the top man in the Miami backfield.
Edmonds' best-case scenario would make him one of the best second-tier running backs in any fantasy football format.