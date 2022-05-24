NBA Mock Draft 2022: Projections for Prospects with Most Star Potential

NBA Mock Draft 2022: Projections for Prospects with Most Star PotentialMay 24, 2022
It's decision time for the Orlando Magic.
OK, they don't technically have to choose who to take atop the 2022 NBA Draft until June 23, but with their pick of the entire prospect pool, they should have a select few targets in mind and may already have a favorite.
Will they pounce on the sweet stroke of 6'10" sharpshooter Jabari Smith? Will they be drawn to Chet Holmgren's combination of length, shot-blocking and perimeter offense? Could they grab the walking bucket known as Paolo Banchero? Or do they have a surprise selection in the works?
We'll take a stab at answering that question and many others while building a mock first round, then spotlighting the fit for our top two picks.
Mock First Round
1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith, PF, Auburn
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, PF/C, Gonzaga
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke
4. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky
5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray, PF, Iowa
6. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey, PG/SG, Purdue
7. Portland Trail Blazers: AJ Griffin, SF/PF, Duke
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
10. Washington Wizards: Dyson Daniels, PG/SG, G League Ignite
11. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington Jr., PG/SG, Kentucky
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Jeremy Sochan, PF/C, Baylor
13. Charlotte Hornets: Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham, SG, Ohio State
15. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Mark Williams, C, Duke
16. Atlanta Hawks: Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF, Kansas
17. Houston Rockets (via BRK): Nikola Jovic, SF, Mega
18. Chicago Bulls: Jake LaRavia, PF, Wake Forest
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tari Eason, PF, LSU
20. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ousmane Dieng, SG/SF, New Zealand Breakers
21. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp, SF, G League Ignite
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via UTA): Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee
23. Brooklyn Nets (via PHI): E.J. Liddell, PF, Ohio State
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Wendell Moore Jr., SG, Duke
25. San Antonio Spurs (via BOS): Blake Wesley, SG, Notre Dame
26. Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Williams, SG, Santa Clara
27. Miami Heat: Terquavion Smith, PG/SG, North Carolina State
28. Golden State Warriors: Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHO): Kendall Brown, SF, Baylor
Jabari Smith to Orlando
The Magic have no shortage of intriguing options at the top. This front office has long been enamored with length, which could put Holmgren atop the board. This offense also lacks a focal point, which could be an argument for betting on Banchero.
Still, Smith gets the edge as a 6'10" marksman (2.3 triples at a 42 percent clip this season) with gobs of high-end potential.
"He's arguably the best teenage shooting big or 6'10" three-and-D player the draft has ever seen," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.
Orlando could nab Smith at No. 1 and start him alongside Wendell Carter Jr. When (or if?) Jonathan Isaac returns, there could be frontcourt competition, but if Smith is on track with his player development, his starting spot should be safe. The Magic could even experiment with some jumbo-sized frontcourt packages in time. Smith's spacing will open up the floor, while Orlando can give him all the chances to create that he can handle.
Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City
It isn't hard to make a case for Holmgren having the highest ceiling in the draft. If the Thunder ace his development, there's a universe in which he is the player who finally leads them out of this rebuild.
His skinny frame needs strengthening for that to happen, but it won't necessarily hold him back.
Even without the benefit of brute force, he'll be a handful for opponents as a 7-footer with past-the-arc shooting range, a sweeping 7'5" wingspan, razor-sharp instincts and the vision to find open teammates.
The question mark with Holmgren is half-court creation, and that's where landing in the Sooner State could help. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the backcourt, Holmgren can be spoon-fed scoring chances until he is ready to create them for himself.