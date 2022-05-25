Shocking Trade Ideas Eagles Should Pursue Before 2022 Season

0 of 3

It's been a good offseason as far as trades are concerned for Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

First was the deal with the New Orleans Saints in which they swapped picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. This set them up with multiple firsts in 2023 and an additional second-round pick in 2024.

Then there was the trade that brought A.J. Brown to Philly and created one of the best young receiving duos in the league with Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Roseman has swung big on two trades, and while there's a lot of football to be played before declaring them winners, both deals certainly look good on paper.

In all likelihood, the Eagles are done with the trades. But that doesn't mean they still couldn't pull off a preseason stunner. Here are some ideas that may be unlikely but could work out for the franchise as they look to challenge for the NFC East title.