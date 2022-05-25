Shocking Trade Ideas Eagles Should Pursue Before 2022 Season

Shocking Trade Ideas Eagles Should Pursue Before 2022 SeasonMay 25, 2022
It's been a good offseason as far as trades are concerned for Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
First was the deal with the New Orleans Saints in which they swapped picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. This set them up with multiple firsts in 2023 and an additional second-round pick in 2024.
Then there was the trade that brought A.J. Brown to Philly and created one of the best young receiving duos in the league with Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Roseman has swung big on two trades, and while there's a lot of football to be played before declaring them winners, both deals certainly look good on paper.
In all likelihood, the Eagles are done with the trades. But that doesn't mean they still couldn't pull off a preseason stunner. Here are some ideas that may be unlikely but could work out for the franchise as they look to challenge for the NFC East title.
Add Kareem Hunt to the Backfield
Last year, the Eagles had success when they found an identity as one of the best running teams in the league. They were the league's most run-heavy team in 2022, and it paid dividends as they had a late-season run that led to a playoff berth.
They may have worked on adding more weapons for Jalen Hurts as they hope he takes the next step in his progression. But the key to a successful 2022 season is likely going to rely on the run game again.
Yet the Eagles have left the backfield nearly untouched this offseason. Outside of re-signing Boston Scott, there have been no moves to improve the unit.
Checking in with the Browns on a Kareem Hunt deal would be worth investigating. Hunt has been an ideal second running back for three years in Cleveland. He averaged 2.8 yards after contact last season. Only Rashaad Penny, Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor had a higher average.
The Browns enjoyed some breakout performances from D'Ernest Johnson last season, giving them three backs they can count on. However, with Deshaun Watson in the fold, they may not be as run-heavy as they once were.
It's worth a call to see how much they value Hunt.
Add Jessie Bates III to the Secondary
The Eagles have done a lot to renovate the defense this offseason.
The recent signing of James Bradberry gives them a potent duo at corner with Bradberry and Slay. They added Haason Reddick to an already talented group of pass-rushers on the defensive line. Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean will add a new element to the linebacking corps.
The one glaring area that could still use some new blood is at safety.
As it happens, there's a pretty talented player who just might be pushing for a trade down the line. Tyler Dragon of USA Today has already reported that Jessie Bates III has "no intention" of playing on the franchise tag this season.
Bates is just a year removed from an All-Pro season with the Bengals in 2020. His production fell off a bit in 2021, but he's still just 25 years old.
Dealing for a player of that caliber could get costly. The Bengals aren't going to give him away for peanuts just because he doesn't want to play on the tag. Then there's the business of getting him a long-term contract.
Still, Bates could be the missing piece of the puzzle for a defense that already looks much improved on paper.
Swap out Jalen Reagor for Laviska Shenault Jr.
It's been a frustrating two years for Jalen Reagor in Philadelphia. The same could be said for Laviska Shenault Jr. in Jacksonville.
Both are talented athletes but have failed to live up to expectations with the team that drafted them. Both could benefit from a change of scenery and a fresh slate.
The Eagles would do well to get the ball rolling on that process by trading for Shenault. The Jaguars might not be interested in taking Reagor back in the trade, but it wouldn't hurt to ask.
Reagor has been a mess as a starting receiver for the Eagles. Despite seeing 111 targets over the last two seasons, he has just 64 catches for 695 yards to show for it.
The Eagles have obviously already made a huge addition to the receiver room in A.J. Brown, but the competition between Quez Watkins and Shenault would only make the offense better.
Shenault is a versatile weapon who would work well in the slot flanked by Brown and DeVonta Smith.
For the Jaguars, their moves this offseason don't bode well for how general manager Trent Baalke views Shenault. They threw big money at Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram, with Marvin Jones Jr. also staying on the roster.