1 Bold 2022 Offseason Prediction for Every NBA Team

Why is everyone so sure that the Washington Wizards will fork over as much money as is allowed to Bradley Beal at their first opportunity?

Oh, right, because they've done it whenever they've had the chance in the past, and general manager Tommy Sheppard did everything but promise Beal would be back shortly after the 2022 trade deadline.

And yet it still feels like the intervening months should have forced Sheppard and the Wizards to confront a few realities.

Beal is entering his age-29 season with a ton of NBA mileage on his legs and an average of 52 games played over the last three years. He's made one All-NBA third team, has never finished in the top 10 in MVP voting and has never been the best player on a team that got out of the first round.

Beal is really good when healthy. But $245 million contracts should be reserved exclusively for caveat-free greats.

This is a bet that Washington will realize paying Beal the full boat isn't good business. Whatever happens from there—a shorter sub-max deal, a sign-and-trade swap, an opt-in by Beal without an extension—is harder to forecast. Good thing we don't have to do that.

We've taken a big enough risk just by saying Beal won't get the contract that has seemed like a foregone conclusion for so long.

