Shocking Trade Ideas Cowboys Should Pursue Before 2022 Season

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Outside of a few notable free agents, the conventional ways to improve the Dallas Cowboys roster have all dried up.

The 2022 offseason has not necessarily been kind to the Cowboys. James Washington and Dante Fowler highlight the additions outside of the draft, while they lost Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, La'el Collins and Connor Williams.

That's definitely a net negative.

The offseason of loss started by trading Cooper for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap.

Given what happened with the receiver market after that trade, it does not look like a good move for the Cowboys. They were motivated by the realities of the salary cap, but the return was still bad.

With Dallas' offseason starting with a shocking trade, it only makes sense it should explore another shocking trade to end the offseason. Here are three proposals that may be on the fringe of reality but would make some sense.