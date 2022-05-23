Bears' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

There weren't many players on the Chicago Bears' offense who were top fantasy football performers in 2021. Running back David Montgomery had a bit of a down year, while Darnell Mooney was the only wide receiver who had any semblance of fantasy value.

Things could be different in 2022, though. Justin Fields will be in his second season as the team's starting quarterback, and he may start to show major improvement. As that happens, the playmakers around him will start putting up bigger numbers, increasing their fantasy values.

It's also possible Chicago struggles again this season, as it may not have enough strong core players to get back to being competitive. Even if that's the case, though, there should be at least one or two players on the roster worthy of starting consideration for fantasy football managers.

With that in mind, here's a look at several Bears players you may want to target in fantasy football drafts later this summer.