Chiefs' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In recent seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a high-powered offense. That was again the case in 2021, when they ranked third in the NFL with 396.8 total yards per game. So it makes sense that the team has had its fair share of fantasy football stars.

One of those standouts is now gone, though. In March, the Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and it's unknown how that will impact their passing attack and overall offensive success in 2022. For fantasy football managers, there's a bit of unknown when it comes to Kansas City pass-catchers.

Still, it's hard to imagine the Chiefs won't put up some impressive offensive numbers again next season with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. He's the type of player who makes those around him better, so he could help some new names emerge as standouts.

With that in mind, here's a look at several Kansas City players who should be targeted in fantasy football drafts later this summer.