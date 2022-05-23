Chiefs' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

Chiefs' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesMay 23, 2022
In recent seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a high-powered offense. That was again the case in 2021, when they ranked third in the NFL with 396.8 total yards per game. So it makes sense that the team has had its fair share of fantasy football stars.
One of those standouts is now gone, though. In March, the Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and it's unknown how that will impact their passing attack and overall offensive success in 2022. For fantasy football managers, there's a bit of unknown when it comes to Kansas City pass-catchers.
Still, it's hard to imagine the Chiefs won't put up some impressive offensive numbers again next season with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. He's the type of player who makes those around him better, so he could help some new names emerge as standouts.
With that in mind, here's a look at several Kansas City players who should be targeted in fantasy football drafts later this summer.
Fantasy Star: Travis Kelce, TE
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Travis Kelce is likely to be the first Chiefs player taken in fantasy drafts this year.
In fact, the 32-year-old tight end may even be in consideration for some managers in the first round. If not, then he should at least come off the board soon after.
Fantasy managers who miss out on the top tight ends often have to stream the position throughout the course of the season. And that can end up being a big disadvantage, especially because of the numbers Kelce has consistently put up in recent years.
The 32-year-old has recorded at least 1,038 receiving yards every year since 2016, scoring 47 touchdowns over those six seasons. Last year, he continued to play at a high level, notching 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.
With Kelce, fantasy managers know what they're going to get. He'll be among the top tight ends in the NFL again in 2022 and could put up even bigger numbers without Hill in the mix. Of course, that will depend on how the Chiefs' wide receivers help fill that void.
If you're fortunate enough to land Kelce early in your draft, you'll have a tight end you can start every week (bar the Chiefs' Week 8 bye) with confidence.
Sleeper: Mecole Hardman, WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster should be the first Chiefs wide receiver selected in fantasy football drafts, and for good reason. He may have played only five games last season and had down numbers when he was on the field, but he could have a huge bounce-back year with Mahomes now throwing passes his way.
However, the quarterback will need to get the ball to other receivers, too. And that could provide an opportunity for Mecole Hardman to take his game to the next level in his fourth NFL season.
The 24-year-old has not missed a game in his NFL career, but he's been an inconsistent fantasy performer. Last year, he had a career-high 693 receiving yards, but he scored only two touchdowns, a career low. He could see an increase in production, especially if he secures the spot as Kansas City's No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver heading into the season.
However, the Georgia product isn't likely to be taken early in fantasy football drafts. In a recent mock of 12 Sports Illustrated experts, he wasn't picked until the ninth round. He wasn't drafted until Round 11 in a 10-team mock conducted by an ESPN panel.
At that point in drafts, Hardman could provide tremendous value if he takes a big step forward. It's worth taking a chance on him in the middle rounds just on potential volume alone.
Dynasty Target: Skyy Moore, WR
It's quite clear who the top rookie is likely to be on the Chiefs' offense this season: wide receiver Skyy Moore.
And if you're in a dynasty league, you're going to want to get the 21-year-old early in the draft, because there's the potential for him to make a huge impact as a rookie in 2022 and beyond.
Kansas City addressed its defense with its two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, but it bolstered its receiving corps by selecting Moore at No. 54. And it may not take long for him to earn a starting role on the team's offense.
The Western Michigan product may not be the next version of Hill, but he has the speed to get behind the defense and could connect with Mahomes for some big plays in 2022.
"Skyy is unique," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "He is smaller, but he plays big. He has longer arms. He was a running back that transitioned to wideout. It was funny watching his tape because it seemed like we were watching forever before we saw him drop a pass."
In dynasty formats, Moore could end up being a great long-term investment because he may be one of the wide receivers Mahomes relies on for several years to come.