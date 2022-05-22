PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Mito Pereira holds a three-shot lead on top of the 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard going into Sunday's final round.

Pereira has been one of the few golfers to trust all week in daily fantasy golf lineups. He is one of two players to have three consecutive under-par rounds.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who is one of two golfers three shots back, is the other golfer with a sterling record at Southern Hills Country Club.

Pereira and Fitzpatrick played well despite an onslaught of different elements. The wind whipped on Thursday and Friday and rain made life miserable for a lot of players on Saturday.

Pereira and Fitzpatrick are going to be popular choices for Sunday-only DFS contests because of the success they have had in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The best way to round out your lineup is to add in a mix of players that are under par and one or two that you think could drop a low round early on Sunday.