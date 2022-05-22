PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SundayMay 22, 2022
Mito Pereira holds a three-shot lead on top of the 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard going into Sunday's final round.
Pereira has been one of the few golfers to trust all week in daily fantasy golf lineups. He is one of two players to have three consecutive under-par rounds.
Matt Fitzpatrick, who is one of two golfers three shots back, is the other golfer with a sterling record at Southern Hills Country Club.
Pereira and Fitzpatrick played well despite an onslaught of different elements. The wind whipped on Thursday and Friday and rain made life miserable for a lot of players on Saturday.
Pereira and Fitzpatrick are going to be popular choices for Sunday-only DFS contests because of the success they have had in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The best way to round out your lineup is to add in a mix of players that are under par and one or two that you think could drop a low round early on Sunday.
Lead with Mito Pereira or Matt Fitzpatrick
Mito Pereira and Matt Fitzpatrick have been the most consistent golfers at Southern Hills through three rounds.
Pereira moved into a three-shot lead over Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris by way of a third-round 69.
The Chilean produced a first-round 68 and a second-round 64 to put himself in position to take the lead on Saturday.
Pereira had a shaky middle part of his round on Saturday, as he carded four bogeys on a five-hole stretch, but he recovered with three birdies on the last six holes.
Pereira could come with some caution because of the bogey stretch and the pressure of being a final-round leader at a major for the first time.
However, he has proven so far that he can handle the pressure and that he may be trusted in DFS formats.
Fitzpatrick quietly moved up the leaderboard over the last two days. He put together a 68, 69 and 67 to move to six-under.
The Englishman was not talked about in the championship discussion until late on Saturday and now he is fully in the mix entering the final round.
The consistency is there for Fitzpatrick to scoop up a victory in case Pereira shows any signs of weakness, like he did between the 8th and 12th holes on Saturday.
Fitzpatrick should be a solid DFS option because he has not gotten too high or too low through three rounds. A steady hand is what you need on the final day of a major.
Take Seamus Power or Cameron Young
Seamus Power and Cameron Young are not the first golfers that will come to mind when you look at potential challengers to Pereira's lead.
The major championship pedigree of Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson may lead you to them before Power and Young.
But that may be the wrong strategy since Power and Young come into Sunday off back-to-back rounds in the 60s.
Power improved his score by two strokes on Friday and Saturday. He produced a third-round 67 to get within six shots of the leader.
Young used an eagle on the 17th hole to record consecutive 67s and put himself within four shots of Pereira.
Neither golfer will be shouldered with pressure to come home with the Wanamaker Trophy. That rests solely on Pereira's shoulders.
Power and Young just need to play their games, like they did on Friday and Saturday, to remain inside the top 10 and be in position to pounce if Pereira struggles.
This is new territory for both players, but they should be trustworthy DFS options because of their recent mastery of Southern Hills in brutal conditions.
Go After Hideki Matsuyama from Early Tee Times
Hideki Matsuyama's six-over score line is not impressive, but he could be a key to your DFS lineups on Sunday.
Matsuyama produced three straight 72s in the elements at Southern Hills. The consistency is what could lead you to him for the final round contest.
The one-time major winner produced 27 pars over the first two rounds and he opened Saturday's third round with eight pars and one birdie.
Matsuyama's third round fell apart on the back nine, where he carded a double bogey at the 12th hole.
The Japanese player responded to that with birdies on the 13th and 17th holes to battle into a third straight 72.
The consistency on the front nine is there, and if cleans up the mistakes from the back nine on Saturday, Matsuyama could be a solid piece to your DFS lineups.