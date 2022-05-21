PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SaturdayMay 21, 2022
Most of the conversation surrounding the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship will be about Will Zalatoris and the golfers at the top of the leaderboard.
Daily fantasy players know that Zalatoris, Rory McIlroy and others teeing off late on Saturday afternoon are just a few golfers among a wide variety to choose from for third-round contests.
In fact, the best golfers to choose for a one-day DFS contest on Saturday may be the ones who take to Southern Hills Country Club early.
The blustery conditions that plagued the Thursday afternoon-Friday morning wave of competitors will subside by Saturday morning. The greens are expected to be softer from some overnight rain, and that could lend itself to low scores throughout the field.
Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm should garner attention from the early tee times, but there are a few other pairs to pay attention to as you build your Saturday squad.
Try to Build Around Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth quietly produced rounds of 72 and 69 to kick off his PGA Championship.
Spieth did not have a flashy round, like Will Zalatoris and Rory McIlroy, but he was consistent enough to be trusted as the foundation of DFS lineups.
Spieth will not be playing with any pressure on Saturday morning. He will tee off at 10:40 a.m. ET alongside Denny McCarthy. That is four hours before Zalatoris and Mito Pereira start their rounds from the final pairing.
The 28-year-old is 11 shots back of Zalatoris, so he may not win the Wanamaker Trophy, but he can certainly make a push toward the top 10.
Spieth could be a vital building block in DFS lineups if he gets off to a fast start and rolls in some birdies to gain more confidence.
He recorded seven pars, one birdie and one bogey on the front nine on Thursday and Friday. One or two additional birdies in better conditions could spur Spieth up the leaderboard.
He may not contend for the win, but Spieth can definitely play himself into one of the final pairings on Sunday afternoon and solidify a top-10 finish.
Keep an Eye on Talor Gooch-Joaquin Niemann Pairing
Talor Gooch and Joaquin Niemann form one of the most underrated Saturday pairings.
Gooch and Niemann each recorded a round in the 60s and were steady in the treacherous conditions over the first and second rounds.
Neither player has a major victory on their resumes, but they have shown promise this season that one day they can eventually break into that brotherhood.
Niemann sat inside the top 10 going into the weekend at The Masters before he fell back to a tie for 35th.
The Chilean should have learned from his shortcomings at the season's first major, and that could help him make a push on Moving Day.
Gooch quietly finished in a tie for 14th at Augusta National Golf Club. He can bank off his weekend experience last month to play well at Southern Hills.
Gooch recorded two bogeys over 36 holes, and Niemann proved that dropped shots did not bother him on Friday. Niemann recorded birdies on two holes directly after bogeys on the front nine on Friday.
As long as the two players maintain their consistency, they could be a nice pair to watch throughout the round and reliable DFS pieces around the bigger names in your lineup.
Show Caution with Leaders
Will Zalatoris will be a popular name in DFS contests for Saturday, but you should approach the 36-hole leader with some caution.
Zalatoris is playing on the weekend as a major leader for the first time in his career. All of the pressure will be on him to deliver from the final pairing alongside Mito Pereira.
Zalatoris could turn in a solid round of golf, but he might not record as many DFS points as other golfers beneath him in the standings.
The same sentiment rings true for Pereira, who is playing in a new role at the front of a major tournament.
Even Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy could be approached with caution because of how much pressure is on them to challenge Zalatoris.
All of them are capable of making a surge on Moving Day, but they will also come with higher roster percentages. That may leave little wiggle room at the top of DFS standings.
One or two of the leaders should be considered in the right role, but loading up on them in one lineup is not the right strategy with high roster percentages likely and other options available.