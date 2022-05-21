PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Most of the conversation surrounding the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship will be about Will Zalatoris and the golfers at the top of the leaderboard.

Daily fantasy players know that Zalatoris, Rory McIlroy and others teeing off late on Saturday afternoon are just a few golfers among a wide variety to choose from for third-round contests.

In fact, the best golfers to choose for a one-day DFS contest on Saturday may be the ones who take to Southern Hills Country Club early.

The blustery conditions that plagued the Thursday afternoon-Friday morning wave of competitors will subside by Saturday morning. The greens are expected to be softer from some overnight rain, and that could lend itself to low scores throughout the field.

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm should garner attention from the early tee times, but there are a few other pairs to pay attention to as you build your Saturday squad.