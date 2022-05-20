Ricochet and the Most Poorly Booked Current WWE Superstars

2 of 5

WWE's inability to maintain a worthwhile women's tag team division has been easy to see since the titles were first won in February 2019, but that issue had a massive spotlight shined upon it this week.

Women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on Monday's Raw, with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com among those reporting WWE intended to feed them to Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair, respectively, in singles matches at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

If that is true, it speaks to how little the company values the women's tag team belts and anyone who holds them. Banks and Naomi would have walked out of Hell in a Cell as weaker champions.

If the titleholders are in that bad of a spot, imagine how it is for the challengers.

Shayna Baszler is nowhere near the badass she was in NXT. She and Natalya could make for a great team, but it seems WWE is only interested in them being filler challengers to kill time.

Why are Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. teased as a team for months and still can't quite seal the deal?

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley had something going with their tandem. Naturally, that meant they needed to immediately break up and feud, as WWE is only interested in when teams split and fight each other, rather than their potential as a pair.

At this point, why even have a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship?