Crowdsourcing Picks for WWE and AEW's Best-Kept Secrets

0 of 6

Credit: WWE

Welcome to the Bleacher Report pro wrestling mailbag.

The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on professional wrestling and its biggest stars.

We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, All Elite Wrestling and the world of pro wrestling.

This week's question: Who is the best-kept secret in WWE or AEW? Most of the answers were names you would expect to see fans bring up as underused talents, especially in 2022, but one or two did make us think.

Check out what the B/R community thought.