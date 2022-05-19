5 Teams That Improved Their Playoff Odds the Most This Offseason

1 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Playoff Odds: +400

Super Bowl Odds: +15000

Despite their 3-13-1 record, the Detroit Lions weren't a pushover last season. The team lost six of those games by one score or less and looked surprisingly competitive under first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

The lack of talent on the roster ultimately doomed Detroit to yet another losing season—the club's fourth in a row and fifth straight without a playoff appearance—but fortunes could soon be changing in the Motor City.

While the Lions weren't able to address their most glaring hole by landing a franchise quarterback, there is still upside for a winning season and playoff berth in the wake of a fantastic draft.

The defense received a much-needed injection of game-changing talent with the selection of Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall. After tallying a school-record 14 sacks last year, the Michigan edge-rusher appears to be one of the surest pass-rushing prospects to enter the league in years.

He should have little issue piling up double-digit sack numbers in the pros, reinforcing a defense that only had 30—the league's third-fewest—all of last year.

The offense is in better shape as well after Detroit executed a drastic move up the board to land Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. Williams is arguably the most explosive athlete and one of the best overall receiver prospects in an exceedingly deep class.

Williams could quickly emerge as Detroit's top wideout, teaming up with Amon-Ra St. Brown and free-agent pickup DJ Chark to form one of the league's brightest young receiving corps.

While the Lions will still be hamstrung by their signal-caller barring an unexpected leap forward from Jared Goff, the team has a higher ceiling in 2022 and has positioned itself to become a viable contender when it finally lands another elite QB.