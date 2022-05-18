2022 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Experts' 1st-Round Predictions After Lottery

1 of 3

If you've tracked this class for any amount of time, then you'd know two things about it.

First, there is a clear-cut trio of frontcourt prospects atop it. Second, there are debates over which of those players should go first.

In their post-lottery mocks, both B/R's Jonathan Wasserman and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie have the Magic selecting Auburn's Jabari Smith. However, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren in that spot instead.

"The Magic are back at No. 1 for the first time since 2004 when they took Dwight Howard, and another franchise center could be falling into their laps," O'Connor wrote. "Holmgren would thrive next to Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner as a supporting piece around the rim, and if [Jonathan] Isaac is able to return healthy they'd have the upside to have a formidable defense."

At No. 2, the order is just reversed, with Wasserman and Vecenie going Holmgren there and O'Connor mocking Smith to the Oklahoma City Thunder. All three experts have the Houston Rockets using the No. 3 pick on Duke's Paolo Banchero.