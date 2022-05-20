Surprise NBA Draft Targets That Actually Make Sense for 5 Lottery Teams

2 of 5

John Minchillo/Associated Press

More obvious targets: Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray

For most of the year, Jaden Ivey has been perceived as the next-best prospect behind Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Post-lottery, the natural reaction would be to project the Sacramento Kings grabbing him at No. 4 (if he doesn't go in the top three). But there are some issues with a lineup that has three core players—Ivey, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis—who are average to below-average shooters.

It's tough not to like AJ Griffin's potential fit in Sacramento, even if he's perceived as a reach at No. 4. Maybe Sacramento could trade down and swap picks with the Detroit Pistons, who'd likely value Ivey more for their particular roster.

Regardless, Griffin is coming off one of the most impressive shooting seasons for a freshman we've ever seen. He just shot 44.7 percent from three, 45.3 percent off the dribble, 62.5 percent off screens, 41.9 percent when guarded closely, 44.4 percent on floaters and 79.2 percent on free throws.

The 6'6", 222-pound wing won't turn 19 until August, but he still flashed glimpses of self creation into drives and step-back jumpers. The Kings should see even more scoring potential to unlock.

Meanwhile, after shooting 25.8 percent from three as a freshman, Ivey shot 25.6 percent from three over his final 15 games this season. That raises some flags about a potential fluky start to the year.

On paper, putting Griffin between Fox and Sabonis makes a lot of sense, while the spacing with Fox, Ivey and Sabonis on the floor for 30-plus minutes per game could suffer.