Yankees' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season Shake-Up

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball through roughly the quarter mark of the 2022 season, and it's hard to find any fault in their current roster. They are first in team OPS and team ERA, with Aaron Judge leading the way offensively and breakout ace Nestor Cortes anchoring the starting rotation.

If there's nit to pick, it's the fact that the lineup skews extremely right-handed, with only first baseman Anthony Rizzo and left fielder Joey Gallo as left-handed hitters, while center fielder Aaron Hicks and utility man Marwin Gonzalez are switch-hitters.

Given the lengthy injury histories of Hicks, Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, finding more outfield depth might also be in the team's best interest, and a left-handed-hitting outfielder would be the ideal depth addition to an already stacked roster.

Ahead we've highlighted three potential trade targets who would provide left-handed-hitting depth in the outfield—one blockbuster addition, one low-cost addition and one outside-the-box addition.

Off we go!