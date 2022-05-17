Where Experts Predict Top 2022 NBA Draft Prospects Are Headed Post-Lottery

2 of 4

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Another potential top pick in the draft is Smith, a 6'10" power forward who averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his lone season at Auburn. He has an NBA pedigree, as his father played four seasons in the league in the early 2000s.



Smith projects as a big-time scorer, with a knack for knocking down tough shots from all over the court. That talent extended to three-point range, as he shot 42 percent from beyond the arc for the Tigers. He does need to work on his consistency and shot selection, as he was only a slightly better shooter from two-point range at 43.5 percent.



That caveat aside, Smith has all the tools you want in a modern NBA player thanks to his size and tenacity on both ends of the court. Givony and Vecenie have him going No. 1 overall to the Magic in his post-lottery instant reaction, while O'Donnell mocked him to the Rockets at No. 3.

In a mock draft published prior to the lottery, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor had Smith going to the Magic, explaining the fit this way:



"Smith would inject much-needed scoring into the Magic as a bucket from 3 who can hit tightly contested shots. Self-creation is a bit of a challenge at this stage, but Smith’s year-to-year improvement suggests it won’t be an issue in the future. And at 6-foot-10, he’d provide another long perimeter player next to Jonathan Isaac, or serve as insurance in case Isaac never returns to the level he was before. Smith also offers significant defensive potential. And if Isaac returns to his former self? Good luck scoring on Orlando."



It's not hard to see Smith succeeding with the Thunder as well. The thought of pairing Giddey's passing skills and anticipation with Smith's ability to knock down pull-up jumpers has to be on the minds of Oklahoma City's front office.