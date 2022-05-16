Chiefs Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have proven stars on both sides of the field entering the 2022 NFL season.

They know what they can expect from players such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and more. And that's why the team is expected to be among the top Super Bowl LVII contenders.

But if the Chiefs are going to win a championship for the second time in four seasons, they're going to need other players to step up and fill key roles, especially after they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill and moved on from safety Tyrann Mathieu. And the team may need to rely on its rookie class for that to happen.

The Chiefs were busy during the 2022 draft, adding 10 players, including two in the first round and two in the second. Because Kansas City was so active early, it added numerous prospects who were ranked highly in the class. So it may not be long before some of those players contribute, perhaps even as soon as this season.

Here's a look at the members of the Chiefs' 2022 rookie class who are most likely to make an instant impact.