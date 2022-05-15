Ranking the 5 Best Opponents for Jermell Charlo After Win vs. Brian Castano

0 of 4

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Jermell Charlo is good at career resurrection.

Twenty-eight months after avenging his only loss with a KO, the Houston-based 154-pounder put an emphatic exclamation on his career's other blemish.

Charlo defeated Brian Castano by 10th-round KO on Saturday night in Carson, California to both unify the division's four significant title belts and erase the specter of the disputed draw the two had fought to last summer.

The win added Castano's WBO championship to the IBF, WBA and WBC belts with which Charlo had arrived and instantly reestablished the 31-year-old as the hot commodity he'd intermittently been thanks to a career-long promotional push by the Premier Boxing Champions apparatus.

Indeed, the victory reopened a lot of doors for the sport's newest undisputed champion and the B/R combat sports team was happy to compile a list of the ones we believe it'd be best for him to consider opening.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a take or two of your own in the comments section.