NASCAR at Kansas 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

The NASCAR Cup Series carries some extra drama than usual heading into Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway.

Joey Logano won last week at Darlington by nudging William Byron out of the way on the final lap.

Byron has had the better car throughout the 2022 season, and he could use the late-lap drama as motivation to come out on top at Kansas.

Hendrick Motorsports does not have a fantastic winning history at Kansas, but its drivers combined for six top-10 finishes in two races at Kansas last season.

Byron and Chase Elliott notched a pair of top-10 finishes at Kansas, and Kyle Larson won the playoff race in October.

Hendrick could reassert its dominance at the front of the field. The top team in the Cup Series has a single win in the last four races.

The Joe Gibbs Racing cars could mount the largest challenge to Hendrick. Gibbs cars have three of the last five victories at Kansas, and they combined for five top-10 finishes last season at Kansas.

Ross Chastain could upset the big teams once again. Chastain has two top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks already this season, and he has been fast on every track he competed on.