TrillerVerz V: Odds, Predictions for Kovalev, Holyfield and Full Fight CardMay 13, 2022
TrillerVerz V: Odds, Predictions for Kovalev, Holyfield and Full Fight Card
Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev will end a long layoff from the ring with a new challenge when he headlines the next Triller Fight Club event from Los Angeles.
The 39-year-old has moved up to the cruiserweight ranks to take on Tervel Pulev in a 10-round fight on Saturday night at The Forum. It's the first match for the Russian since Nov. 2019, when he lost his WBO world light heavyweight title to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez via a brutal knockout.
The co-main event for TrillerVerz V features a heavyweight battle between Tervel's older brother, Kubrat Pulev, and Jerry Forrest. Evan Holyfield, the 24-year-old son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, highlights the undercard as he takes on Jurmain McDonald in a six-round super welterweight fight.
The main card begins on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live on FITE TV.
Here's a look at the complete card, odds for the main fights and a few predictions.
Full Fight Card, Available Odds
Sergey Kovalev (32-4-1, 29 KOs) vs. Tervel Pulev (16-0, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight
Kovalev -115 (bet $115 to win $100), Pulev -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) vs. Jerry Forrest (26-4-2, 20 KOs), 10 rounds, heavyweight
Pulev -425 (bet $425 to win $100), Forrest +320 (bet $100 to win $320)
Evan Holyfield (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jurmain McDonald (6-5, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, super welterweight
Fernando Vargas Jr. (5-0, 5 KO) vs. Terrance Jarmon (3-0, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super welterweight
Emiliano Vargas (debut) vs. Mark Salgado (1-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super welterweight
Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KO) vs. Anel Dudo (1-3, 1 KO), 4 rounds, featherweight
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Preview, Predictions
Sergey Kovalev (32-4-1, 29 KOs) vs. Tervel Pulev (16-0, 13 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight
Kovalev -115 (bet $115 to win $100), Pulev -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) vs. Jerry Forrest (26-4-2, 20 KOs), 10 rounds, heavyweight
Pulev -425 (bet $425 to win $100), Forrest +320 (bet $100 to win $320)
Evan Holyfield (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jurmain McDonald (6-5, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, super welterweight
Fernando Vargas Jr. (5-0, 5 KO) vs. Terrance Jarmon (3-0, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super welterweight
Emiliano Vargas (debut) vs. Mark Salgado (1-1, 1 KO), 4 rounds, super welterweight
Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KO) vs. Anel Dudo (1-3, 1 KO), 4 rounds, featherweight
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook