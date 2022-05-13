TrillerVerz V: Odds, Predictions for Kovalev, Holyfield and Full Fight Card

0 of 2

John Locher/Associated Press

Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev will end a long layoff from the ring with a new challenge when he headlines the next Triller Fight Club event from Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old has moved up to the cruiserweight ranks to take on Tervel Pulev in a 10-round fight on Saturday night at The Forum. It's the first match for the Russian since Nov. 2019, when he lost his WBO world light heavyweight title to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez via a brutal knockout.



The co-main event for TrillerVerz V features a heavyweight battle between Tervel's older brother, Kubrat Pulev, and Jerry Forrest. Evan Holyfield, the 24-year-old son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, highlights the undercard as he takes on Jurmain McDonald in a six-round super welterweight fight.

The main card begins on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live on FITE TV.



Here's a look at the complete card, odds for the main fights and a few predictions.