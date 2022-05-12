Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 12

0 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The road to Slammiversary on June 9 brought with it Thursday night on AXS TV a special Gauntlet for the Gold in which the top contender to Impact Wrestling world champion Josh Alexander would be determined.

Who would cash their ticket to Slammiversary, a celebration of the company's 20th year, and a date with The Walking Weapon?

Would Alexander secure a victory in a massive tag team match that pitted him and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tomohiro Ishii against Bullet Club's "Switchblade" Jay White and El Phantasmo?

Find out now with this recap of the May 12 episode.