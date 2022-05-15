Every NFL Team's Biggest Remaining 2022 Offseason Need

0 of 32

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, but free agency rolls on. Just this week, we saw former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry find a new home with the New Orleans Saints, and big-name players such as edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have yet to pick a team.

But for the most part, we have a good idea what the NFL's 32 teams will look like in 2022—and it's significantly different than a year ago.

The changes run the gamut from the top of the league to the bottom. The reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals fortified the offensive line in free agency and the defensive backfield in the draft. The Landry signing was just one piece of a roster renovation by the Saints, who are looking to get back into contention after a down 2021. Even bottom feeders such as the Jacksonville Jaguars spent big bucks and high draft picks on shaking off the funk of last year's misery.

Some teams have done a better job of filling needs, at least at first glance. But regardless of how well a team has done and how many holes have been patched, no roster is perfect. Every team in the NFL still has at least one need that stands out above all others.