Jarvis Landry, Saints Agree to Reported 1-Year Contract in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has agreed to a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Landry confirmed the deal via social media:

Landry spent the last four seasons in Cleveland after being traded by the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. His time in Cleveland essentially came to an end when the team acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, which led to ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting in March that the Browns granted Landry permission to seek a trade.

He was ultimately released on March 14.

The LSU product has been highly productive over his eight seasons, earning five Pro Bowl selections and recording three seasons of 1,000-plus yards. However, the 29-year-old hasn't been as productive of late, catching 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Landry said in February that he struggled with knee and quadriceps injuries throughout the 2021 season. He also tweeted that he was open to being traded.

The addition of Landry will further bolster the Saints' receiving corps. Three-time Pro Bowler Michael Thomas is expected to return after missing last season due to an ankle injury. The team also drafted former Ohio State star Chris Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

As a result, quarterback Jameis Winston has plenty of dangerous playmakers to work with.