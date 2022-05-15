Every Team's Biggest Need in the 2022 NBA Draft

0 of 30

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Most of the NBA is already operating in offseason mode.

The rest will get there in the next month (give or take a few days).

If you aren't thinking about your franchise's next step, you're already behind.

We're here to bring everyone up to speed by spotlighting the biggest need—from a second-round flier to a franchise cornerstone—each team will take into the annual talent grab.