Free Agents Dolphins Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins made their biggest offseason splashes on the offensive side of the ball.

Miami has an offense that can contend for a playoff spot, as long as Tua Tagovailoa progresses with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and a slew of running backs around him.

Miami's focus on offensive improvements left it with few chances to bolster depth during the 2022 NFL draft.

The Dolphins did the best they could with their four selections, but their roster is not finished yet.

Miami should take some time over the next few weeks, or months, to assess which defensive holes can be filled on the free-agent market.

There are still some decent pass-rushers and linebackers available who could help Miami's pursuit of a playoff berth in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach.