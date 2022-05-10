WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The women's division were in complete focus on this May 10 edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

Natalya has tormented Cora Jade since her arrival in NXT 2.0, and it was finally time for the young star to get her hands on The BOAT. The two would fight one on one.

Wendy Choo has made it her mission to make sure Toxic Attraction have a bad time in NXT. After a serious of pranks, she and Roxanne Perez would face the NXT women's tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament featuring Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend and more would begin this week. Alba Fyre (the former Kay Lee Ray) would also return to NXT with a new name, hoping to make a fresh impact.

With so much continuing to build in NXT 2.0, many stories were certain to get a spotlight. Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers and more would grow, highlighting the best aspects of NXT 2.0.