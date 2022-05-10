WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10May 10, 2022
The women's division were in complete focus on this May 10 edition of WWE NXT 2.0.
Natalya has tormented Cora Jade since her arrival in NXT 2.0, and it was finally time for the young star to get her hands on The BOAT. The two would fight one on one.
Wendy Choo has made it her mission to make sure Toxic Attraction have a bad time in NXT. After a serious of pranks, she and Roxanne Perez would face the NXT women's tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.
The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament featuring Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend and more would begin this week. Alba Fyre (the former Kay Lee Ray) would also return to NXT with a new name, hoping to make a fresh impact.
With so much continuing to build in NXT 2.0, many stories were certain to get a spotlight. Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers and more would grow, highlighting the best aspects of NXT 2.0.
NXT Tag Team Championships: Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez
- Perez got all of Toxic Attraction to look the other way during her entrance, allowing Choo to hit them with a diving crossbody.
- Choo opened up the ropes to allow Perez to hit a suicide dive.
- After the match. Toxic Attraction beat down Choo and mocked her.
Toxic Attraction had the number's advantage in this WWE Women's Tag Team Championships match. Mandy Rose got involved, distracting Wendy Choo. This left Roxanne Perez alone. Jacy Jayne superkicked her off of Gigi Dolin, who got the pinfall to retain.
Perez continues to deliver in NXT, working well with Choo. The two felt like a legitimate threat to Toxic Attraction early on, but the action fell apart toward the end. The finish was anticlimactic.
Still, it was the right move to put this feud in the ring. The action outside has been too silly to take seriously. Choo and Perez raised their standing by truly giving Toxic Attraction a real challenge.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Joe Gacy Told Bron Breakker That He Needed to Join the Movement or Suffer
- The Creed Brothers confronted Roderick Strong and told him to get out of their way when they face The Viking Raiders in a rematch next week. Strong announced Damon Kemp was the newest member of Diamond Mine.
- Ivy Nile challenged a group of WWE Performance Center men to a series of challenges, promising to be the last one standing. She did just that, barely breaking a sweat before everyone else quit.
Joe Gacy walked out with two hooded men. He explained that these two had proved themselves above and beyond the rest of the pack. They would continue his movement. He implored Bron Breakker to join them, or he would join the many that would suffer in their wake.
As always, NXT follows up on Gacy segments in incongruent ways. NXT released a video after NXT Spring Breakin' showing the two men in Gacy's crew attacking Breakker. They stretchered him out, yet Gacy appears on the following show still asking Breakker to join him.
Beyond revealing which two stars are under the hoods, there is little left for this feud. Gacy already lost clean to Breakker, and the two didn't have a match exciting enough to revisit.
Grade
D
Notable Moments
NXT Women's Breakout: Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs
- Before the match, the tournament bracket was revealed. Nikkita Lyons, Arianna Grace, Rozanne Perez, Kiana James, Lash Legend and Tatum Paxley all stood on the ramp.
- Henley caught Jacobs with a facebuster, running side kick and uppercut to the jaw.
Sloane Jacobs did not look confident against Fallon Henley, especially after Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen arrived to support their friend. Henley took advantage and won off a Shining Wizard.
This was a fine start to the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Henley is a good competitor that has impressed with more spotlight. She deserves to get a boost from this tournament.
Jacobs did not impress in her first major NXT match. She was sloppy and needed her opponent to take control in order to keep the match on pace. She is young though and can learn with time.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Alba Fyre vs. Amari Miller
- Fyre pulled in Miller for a short-arm superkick then hit a tilt-a-whirl DDT off the ropes.
Amari Miller made her return to challenge Alba Fyre, who walked out to a new entrance that celebrated her rebirth. Fyre won with a Fyre Bomb and senton bomb.
Whether the name works now or not, everyone will get used to it. She is still as good as ever. In a division where Mandy Rose is sadly lacking for challengers, the former KLR has to be amongst the best options.
It was nice to see Miller back, even without any hype. She is one of NXT's better rising acts, and she showed it by challenging Fyre throughout this short contest.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Solo Sikoa Demands the Next Title Shot After Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes
- Santos Escobar explained that AJ Galante was fair game in this war due to interfering in peace talks. Tony D'Angelo responded by throwing Cruz Del Toro in his car trunk and driving out of the arena. The Emperor and The Don agreed to meet next week and let their captives go.
- Nathan Frazier called last week the best night of his career. Xyon Quinn told Frazier that he needed to "run it straight". Wes Lee arrived to again question what that phrase meant.
- Robert Stone told the world that Von Wagner would hurt anyone that stepped up to him. Ikemen Jiro attacked Wagner until security broke them up.
Solo Sikoa locked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams out of the building. He then stormed the ring to make clear he wanted the next shot at the NXT North American Champion.
Cameron Grimes came out to guarantee that Sikoa would get the shot after he defeated Carmelo Hayes at NXT In Your House. Melo and Trick tried to cheap shot the champion, but Sikoa made the save.
While Grimes, Sikoa and Melo are good together, this feud is running thin. There is not much story, leading to repetitive segments like this. The Samoan Superstar continues to call for the next shot, even though he has now been pinned by the champion twice.
Until NXT In Your House, the focus needs to be on just the champion and The A Champion. The two can sell this story without a third party.
Grade
C-
Notable Moments
Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton vs. Andre Chase and Sarray
- It turns out that Hayward knows Japanese.
- When Chase and Hayward tried to walk through Sarray's transformation tunnel, Chase's shirt turned blue, and Hayward got pig tails.
- Chase and Sarray hit stomps together to the cheers of the Chase U crowd.
- Waller tried to save Stratton and took a Sunray Dropkick for it.
Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton went on a shopping spree ahead of Waller's match with Andre Chase. Sarray asked to team with Chase against Waller and Stratton.
Bodhi Hayward distracted the referee with an air horn after Stratton hit a a spinning senton out of the corner. After Stratton dived onto the Chase U student, The Warrior of the Sun caught her with a roll up for three.
This was more fun than it had any right to be. Chase and Sarray showed more chemistry as a tag team than Waller and Stratton, and the overall dynamic made for a story that was better than the build that got to this point.
It was welcome to see Sarray get some revenge on Stratton, even if it was a tainted victory. If the two have more singles match together, The Warrior of the Sun needs to be clear victor.
Grade
B
Notable Moments
NXT Women's Breakout: Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace
- Grace sent Lyons' left arm into the turnbuckle then kneed her arm repeatedly
- Grace walked right into a boot then Lyons hit a roundhouse and release German suplex.
Arianna Grace walked in with a game plan, but Nikkita Lyons battled through adversity. She won after a cyclone kick and split-leg drop, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament.
It would have been nice to see the women get more time because they both looked good here. Grace challenged Lyons and forced her to sell more than she has in the past. The newcomer had some interesting technical offense in her repertoire.
Lyons is the obvious favorite in this tournament, and it will likely come down to her and Perez. The two have been the most impressive in-ring workers from this new crop of female talent. Hopefully, Lyons gets a chance to show she can compete with top competitors before she is pushed to the top.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments