Red Sox's Early Season Takeaways After 1st Month of Season

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Fresh off a 92-win season and a trip to the ALCS, the Boston Red Sox entered the 2022 season expecting to once again be in the thick of things in a tight AL East race.

Instead, they have suffered through an early slide to the AL East cellar, and with six straight series losses heading into the week, there was little reason for optimism.

Several underperforming hitters and arguably the worst bullpen in baseball have been largely to blame, but it hasn't been all bad, as the front office did a nice job finding some diamonds in the rough during the offseason.

With a month of the season now in the books, let's take a closer look at some of the biggest takeaways for the Red Sox so far.