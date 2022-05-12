Yankees' Early-Season Takeaways After 1st Month of Season

0 of 3

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The 2022 New York Yankees are off to an excellent start, perched atop the AL East standings with an 11-game winning streak already on their resume during the first month of the new season.

While the offense is making plenty of noise once again, led by Aaron Judge, it's the surprise contributions of left-hander Nestor Cortes and baseball's most dominant bullpen that have been the pillars of their early success.

There is still a lot of season to be played, but with one month in the books, now is the perfect time to dig into some of the team's biggest early takeaways.

Off we go!