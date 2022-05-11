Free Agents Packers Should Pursue After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason as they gear up for another run as a Super Bowl contender in 2022.

Considering they entered the offseason unsure if Aaron Rodgers would be coming back to play in the Green and Gold, it's been a successful transition year. Davante Adams is the biggest departure, but the Packers have done well to build a team that still looks like it will be a major factor in the NFC.

But Brian Gutekunst's job is never truly done.

A good GM looks for ways to continually build the roster. With the NFL draft now behind us, that endeavor now turns to the free-agent market where there are still plenty of viable players who are looking for a contract.

Considering the areas where the Packers could use some reinforcements and what talent is still out there, these three players would make sense to pursue.