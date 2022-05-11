Updated Landing Spots for Canucks Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson

0 of 5

Norm Hall/Getty Images

For the second time in less than a year, Oliver Ekman-Larsson is on the move.

Or at least that's the word on the NHL street.

League insider Elliotte Friedman suggested to CHEK TV on Monday that the Vancouver Canucks are trying to deal the 30-year-old, whom they acquired from the Arizona Coyotes last July.

He's a skilled, puck-moving defenseman, which makes him a perpetual wish list item for most of the teams in the league, though the contract he signed in 2018 that'll pay him $8.25 million annually through 2026-27 season narrows the suitor list a bit—as does the no-movement clause that's part of the pact as well.

But make no mistake, GM Patrik Allvin's phone will be buzzing in British Columbia.

And given that reality, the B/R hockey staff sprang into action to deliver an updated list of potential landing spots for the 6'2", 200-pound Swede should he indeed be on the trading block.

