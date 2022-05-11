7 Underrated Free Agents in 2022 NBA Free Agency

1 of 7

Floor-spacing shot-blockers are supposed to be all the rage on the frontline. So, like, why isn't Chris Boucher's impending free agency creating more buzz?

Perhaps it's because he wrapped the regular season shooting under 30 percent from three. That's fair. And a little misleading. Boucher canned 46 percent of his corner triples outside garbage time compared to just 22 percent of his above-the-break looks, per Cleaning the Glass. The latter clip needs to come up, but he remains a threat from the outside and, therefore, someone who can play in tandem with another big.

Boucher has also added more dimensions to the way he goes about his business on the more glamorous side of things. He can occasionally put the ball on the floor and exploit over-aggressive closeouts, and though he's not a conventional rim-runner off screens, he has become a whiz at slipping behind defenses from the corner.

Giving him criticism for undisciplined defense used to be fair. It isn't anymore. He cut down his per-minute foul rate this season, per Basketball Reference, in no small part because he honed the trajectory of his own perimeter closeouts—an adjustment that did little, if anything, to impact his frenetic attempts to swat jumpers. Only two players blocked more three-pointers this year, according to PBP Stats.

Smarter closeouts and a solid presence around the rim are enough to drum up Boucher's defensive intrigue. He pushes the bill further with effective laterality. He can stick on smalls going downhill without falling behind the play or fouling and will send back shots while still moving east-west. If the Toronto Raptors aren't going to pony up to keep him, another team should.