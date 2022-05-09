WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 9May 9, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 9
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on May 9.
WrestleMania Backlash featured some great matches, but the only title that changed hands is over on SmackDown, so Raw was mostly unaffected by Sunday's event.
One major change we did see was Rhea Ripley joining Edge's new Judgment Day stable after interfering in his match against AJ Styles.
Monday's show dealt with the fallout from Backlash and began the buildup for Hell in a Cell, and it also featured a U.S. Championship match between Theory and Cody Rhodes.
Let's look at what happened on Monday's show.
RK-Bro vs. Street Profits (Raw Tag Titles)
- Orton said he and Riddle still wanted to unify the tag titles during his promo. It seemed like he was looking past Ford and Dawkins, but the Profits did a good job getting the crowd on their side.
- When Orton was hitting Dawkins with European uppercuts in the corner, he was making it look like he was hitting him as hard as possible. It looked really good.
- Ford's frog splash is nuts. He gets more elevation than just about anyone else who has ever done it.
- Orton's pre-match promo about going to SmackDown to challenge The Usos for the titles kind of telegraphed the outcome of this match. That speech would have been better if it happened after the bout was over.
After a relatively quick recap of what happened in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash, RK-Bro came to the ring to defend the Raw tag titles against The Street Profits. Before Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came down, Randy Orton and Riddle addressed the crowd.
The Profits came down and talked a little trash before the show cut to a break. We returned to hear the announcer give the official introductions. Ford and Riddle started for their teams with a quick exchange that led to Ford getting a little bit of heat from the crowd.
The Viper got the hot tag after a commercial break and took out both Profits before Riddle tagged back in. The Bro accidentally took out Orton with a Broton, and it led to Ford almost getting the win with a huge frog splash. Orton barely managed to make the save.
The high-flyer tried again, but Riddle caught him with an RKO as he flew off the top rope, allowing RK-Bro to get the win and retain the titles. This was an energetic contest that got the crowd in the right mindset for the rest of the show. Everybody seemed to enjoy the action in the ring.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- Edge seemed to lean less into the supernatural stuff for this promo and came across as more of an angry and resentful heel instead. It's too early to tell if it's a permanent shift for his character, but it might be for the best.
- Ripley kicked Morgan in the face at one point and it looked like she almost took her head off. It was vicious.
- Ripley should come up with a name for her submission. It doesn't seem like the announcers know what to call it.
Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley came to the ring for a promo. The Rated-R Superstar said he is bigger than the Hall of Fame and began insulting the crowd. He said nobody can touch Judgment Day.
Ripley specifically called out Liv Morgan, who eventually came out to face her in a match. They got started after the break. Ripley was in control from the moment they made contact.
The Adelaide, Australia native looked like she was going to make quick work of Morgan before the underdog began making a comeback. She hit a flurry of quick offensive maneuvers but failed to keep Ripley down for the three-count.
The Queen of Brutality locked her in the standing reverse cloverleaf she has been using to score the submission victory. This wasn't quite a squash match, but it wasn't far off.
As nice as it would have been to get a less one-sided bout, this was the right way to book Ripley so she looks like a force to be reckoned with. They will have more chances to fight in the future, so we will probably see Morgan get some revenge at some point.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
- Balor seems to have some extra pep in his step when he fights certain people. Priest is one of them.
- Why do you think Priest started wearing that vest? He has a great physique, so it's not like he is doing it to hide a few pounds or anything like that.
- Styles pulling back his punch when he saw Ripley should have ended with her decking him right in the face. She is more than capable of knocking most men on their butts, so WWE should use that in her character.
While Judgment Day celebrated Ripley's win, Finn Balor made his way out for his match against Priest. AJ Styles was there to make sure Edge did not try to pull anything funny.
The Prince tried to use an armbar and headlock at first, but Priest easily put him down with a shoulder block before he hit a series of strikes.
They had a much more competitive exchange than Ripley and Morgan. The offense felt more evenly distributed between the two competitors. In fact, it looked like Balor might win before Edge attacked him and caused a disqualification.
Judgment Day proceeded to take out Styles and Balor. Ripley didn't do anything to them, but she did help distract Styles so Edge could get the upper hand.
It was probably for the best that WWE did this right after the Ripley vs. Morgan match. Devoting one block of time to this group instead of two separate segments worked better.
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville
- The "Welcome back" chants for Bliss were genuinely nice to hear. The people have missed her.
- Deville's little freakout after the match was good. She really looked like she was having a breakdown.
- It seems like WWE is going to have Bliss play something closer to the character she used to be, but having her carry the doll around is just going to remind people of that gimmick. She needs to ditch that thing soon.
MVP hosted another episode of The VIP Lounge this week, but it was just an excuse for him to give a promo about Omos beating Lashley. Cedric Alexander tried to ride their coattails, but he was eventually taken out by an angry Bobby Lashley when he crashed the show. Omos and MVP retreated instead of engaging.
Next up was Sonya Deville having a match against a mystery opponent that ended up being Alexa Bliss. She came out looking like her old self again, but she was still carrying that creepy doll with her.
Deville tried to take a quick shot at her, but Bliss dropped her with a DDT and hit Twisted Bliss for the pin and the win.
This wasn't really much of anything, but seeing Bliss get such a warm welcome back was really nice. Deville was about to lose it at ringside after the loss.
As great as it was to see The Goddess again, we have to be fair when grading this stuff. A two-move match is never going to be satisfying, especially when it's an established star and not somebody who is brand new.
Grade: D
Notable Moments and Observations