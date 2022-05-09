WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 9

0 of 4

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on May 9.

WrestleMania Backlash featured some great matches, but the only title that changed hands is over on SmackDown, so Raw was mostly unaffected by Sunday's event.

One major change we did see was Rhea Ripley joining Edge's new Judgment Day stable after interfering in his match against AJ Styles.

Monday's show dealt with the fallout from Backlash and began the buildup for Hell in a Cell, and it also featured a U.S. Championship match between Theory and Cody Rhodes.

Let's look at what happened on Monday's show.