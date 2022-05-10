College Football Problems and Ways to Fix Them: Conference Realignment

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The story of college football over the past few decades cannot be told without a large section on conference realignment.

And it might not be close to finished yet.

Last year, major news dropped that Big 12 staples Oklahoma and Texas planned to leave for the SEC. While another wave of realignment was always inevitable, that decision kickstarted a flurry of moves and will be the impetus for more changes in the near future.

Realignment itself is not necessarily a problem. It's been part of the landscape for decades.

However, both the uncertainty and threat of realignment will present an obstacle in some impending conversations, including the possibility of College Football Playoff expansion.