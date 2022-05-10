Early Predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The next premium live event on WWE's calendar is Hell in a Cell, set for June 5.

At the moment, no matches have been announced, with the only guarantee being that at least one fight will take place inside the titular red cage.

Seeing how WWE phoned in the lineup for WrestleMania Backlash, it can only be assumed the same level of apathy will be applied to crafting this match card, too.

It will likely consist of only six or so bouts, several rematches, many titles not on the line and a philosophy that the Hell in a Cell gimmick will sell itself, rather than for all the content to be engaging.

Based on the continuation of several feuds out of Backlash and some educated guesswork, let's try to predict what matches will make up the card next month.